John Mulaney, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More Get Swept Up in the Broadway Opening of All In: Comedy About Love

Broadway enjoyed an exceptionally starry evening at the opening of All In: Comedy About Love, a sketch comedy inspired by the New Yorker short stories of Simon Rich and directed by Alex Timbers. From Tom Hanks to Steve Martin to Martin Short, comedy legends came out to see Richard Kind, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney and Fred Armisen comprise the show's debut cast before a rotation of stars continue its 10-week run at the Hudson Theatre.

"I like every single thing about Broadway," Mulaney said to The Broadway Show on the red carpet. "I like that if you're not on the crew that should move a chair, you can't move a chair...I like that you run into everyone else doing shows. I like every single part of it."

