Twisted Gunslinger Musical Dead Outlaw Is Coming to Broadway This Season

After a successful run off-Broadway, Dead Outlaw, the twisted, toe-tapping folk musical about an ill-fated gunslinger, is coming to Broadway in spring 2025. The show begins performances at the Longacre Theatre on April 12 with an official opening set for April 27.

The show is a reunion of the creative team behind Broadway's Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Earlier in the season, Cromer will direct George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure and the meaning—or, utter meaninglessness—of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Off-Broadway, the show had an extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, where it starred Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Andrew Durand, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders and Thom Sesma. Casting and creative team for the Broadway production is to be announced.