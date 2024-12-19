Hit Comedy Oh, Mary! to Welcome Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro

Phillip James Brannon (Macbeth, Junk) and Chris Renfro (Queer as Folk) will join Cole Escola's hit Broadway comedy Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre. Brannon will star as Mary’s Husband, taking over the role currently played by Conrad Ricamora, while Renfro will play Mary’s Teacher, taking over the role currently played by James Scully. They begin performances on January 21, 2025. The show is currently playing at the Lyceum Theatre with tickets being sold through June 28.

Brannon and Renfro join the previously announced Betty Gilpin, who takes over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, originated by Escola, on the same day, alongside original off-Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh (Mary’s Chaperone) and Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant). Peter Smith, Hannah Solow and Martin Landry complete the company. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.