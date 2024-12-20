Here She Is, World! See Audra McDonald and the Cast of Gypsy Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Gypsy is officially back on Broadway! The musical's latest revival, directed by George C. Wolfe, opened December 19 at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre, boasting six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as the latest in a long line of iconic Momma Roses. She's joined on stage by an illustrious group of castmates: Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra) and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa).

Broadway.com was on the scene to capture the historic evening. See the stars walk the red carpet as the Majestic hosts the return of Broadway's Golden Age. Check out highlights and a fully gallery below.

Joy Woods endures Audra McDonald's stage mothering as Louise

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jordan Tyson promises to entertain you as the ever-endearing June

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tana June, as Chowsie, demands excellence from her scene partner Audra McDonald

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tovah Feldshuh holds space for Cynthia Erivo on the Gypsy red carpet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Kevin Csolak, who plays Tulsa in the George C. Wolfe revival, is joined by girlfriend and Moulin Rouge! star Solea Pfeiffer on the red carpet (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



The kids of Gypsy: Ethan Joseph, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Leanne Gomes, Hunter Capellán, Jayden Theophile, Summer Rae Daney and Jace Bently (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)