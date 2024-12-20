 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Here She Is, World! See Audra McDonald and the Cast of Gypsy Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 20, 2024
Audra McDonald
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Gypsy is officially back on Broadway! The musical's latest revival, directed by George C. Wolfe, opened December 19 at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre, boasting six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as the latest in a long line of iconic Momma Roses. She's joined on stage by an illustrious group of castmates: Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Miss Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Miss Electra) and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa). 

Broadway.com was on the scene to capture the historic evening. See the stars walk the red carpet as the Majestic hosts the return of Broadway's Golden Age. Check out highlights and a fully gallery below.

Joy Woods endures Audra McDonald's stage mothering as Louise
 (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jordan Tyson promises to entertain you as the ever-endearing June
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tana June, as Chowsie, demands excellence from her scene partner Audra McDonald
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tovah Feldshuh holds space for Cynthia Erivo on the Gypsy red carpet
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Kevin Csolak, who plays Tulsa in the George C. Wolfe revival, is joined by girlfriend and Moulin Rouge! star Solea Pfeiffer on the red carpet (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
 
The kids of Gypsy: Ethan Joseph, Kyleigh Vickers, Marley Leanne Gomes, Hunter Capellán, Jayden Theophile, Summer Rae Daney and Jace Bently (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Danny Burstein is back on Broadway as the mild-mannered Herbie
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Gypsy

from $74.59

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Kevin Csolak

Mylinda Hull

Lesli Margherita

Audra McDonald

Lili Thomas

Jordan Tyson

Joy Woods
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and More Original Stars of Hadestown to Join West End Cast in 2025
  2. Modern Family's Sarah Hyland to Play Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
  3. See Exclusive Portraits of Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm, Fran Lebowitz and More As They Celebrate All In: Comedy About Love
Back to Top