Nick Kroll, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Rannells and More Take Over All In: Comedy About Love

All In: Comedy About Love, the storytelling show that opened at the Hudson Theatre in December, has some new faces. Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead the cast for the show's final five weeks from January 14 through February 16, along with Aidy Bryant (January 14-February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14-26), Nick Kroll (January 14-February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28-February 2), David Cross (February 4-9), Annaleigh Ashford (February 4-16), Tim Meadows (February 4-16) and Hank Azaria (February 11-16).

They take over for John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chloe Fineman and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind.

All In: Comedy About Love comprises a series of stories about dating, heartbreak and marriage written for the New Yorker by Simon Rich and read by the cast. The show features the musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) performing songs by The Magnetic Fields, including from the album 69 Love Songs.

Check out Broadway.com's exclusive portrait studio from All In's Broadway opening night.