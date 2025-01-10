 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 3: Overtures and Overacting

Tessie's Turn
by Darryn King • Jan 10, 2025
Lesli Margherita

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.” Now the veteran Broadway.com vlogger is taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre.

In the third episode, Lesli is definitely allowed to hang out in the auditorium, Joy Woods leads a warmup, Danny Burstein takes notes gracefully and Lesli enjoys the show's overture from the musicians' pit.

Next week's episode is a Q&A. Send questions to Lesli and the Gypsy family @QueenLesli on X, Instagram and TikTok.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Gypsy

from $74.59

Star Files

Lesli Margherita

Articles Trending Now

  1. For Kevin Csolak, a Child Actor Who Danced His Way to Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl, Gypsy Was an Answered Prayer
  2. Laura Woyasz Will Join Kimberly Akimbo National Tour
  3. Tony Winner Billy Crudup, Ella Beatty, Hamish Linklater and More to Star in LCT’s Ghosts
Back to Top