Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 3: Overtures and Overacting

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.” Now the veteran Broadway.com vlogger is taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre.

In the third episode, Lesli is definitely allowed to hang out in the auditorium, Joy Woods leads a warmup, Danny Burstein takes notes gracefully and Lesli enjoys the show's overture from the musicians' pit.

Next week's episode is a Q&A. Send questions to Lesli and the Gypsy family @QueenLesli on X, Instagram and TikTok.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.