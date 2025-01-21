Betty Gilpin Takes Over the Title Role in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! Tonight

Betty Gilpin will don the bratty curls in the title role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's hysterical, unhistorical comedy Oh, Mary! on January 21, taking over the role from Escola. Gilpin's limited engagement will continue through March 16.

Gilpin is best known for her role as Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan on the Netflix comedy series GLOW, which earned her three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Her stage credits include off-Broadway productions of I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard at Atlantic Theater Company and Heartless at Signature Theatre. Oh, Mary! marks her Broadway debut.

Also joining the cast on January 21 are Phillip James Brannon (Mary’s Husband) and Chris Renfro (Mary’s Teacher). They join Bianca Leigh (Mary’s Chaperone) and Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant). Peter Smith, Hannah Solow and Martin Landry complete the company. Sam Pinkleton directs.

Oh, Mary! centers around the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.