Rashidra Scott Joins Sunset Boulevard as Standby Norma Desmond

Beginning January 20, Rashidra Scott will be the new standby for the role of Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre. She takes over for current standby Caroline Bowman, who departs the production on January 19.

Scott originated the roles of Susan in the Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company and Josphine in the Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud. Her Broadway credits also include Beautiful, Sister Act, Finian's Rainbow, Hair and Avenue Q. Additionally, she has performed with symphony orchestras worldwide as the lead singer for Windborne Music’s Music of Whitney Houston.

Mandy Gonzalez will continue to guest star as Norma Desmond once a week.

Sunset Boulevard stars Nicole Scherzinger, who earned an Olivier Award for her performance as faded film star Norma Desmond in the show's London run. She's joined by several of her London castmates: Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and Olivier Award nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling.

Based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Lloyd's production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd and Best Actor in a Musical for Francis.