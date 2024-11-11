Mandy Gonzalez on Being Sunset Boulevard's 'Greatest (Guest) Star of All'

No one needs to wonder how Mandy Gonzalez feels about playing Norma Desmond once a week in the insanely entertaining Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. Her solo album, after all, is titled Fearless. Having put her stamp on a couple of big roles created by others (Elphaba in Wicked and Angelica in Hamilton), Gonzalez was well prepared to share the newly glam version of Norma with headlining star Nicole Scherzinger. Both actresses are sexy, magnetic and more than a little terrifying as the delusional silent movie queen.

Jamie Lloyd’s jaw-dropping production rewards multiple viewings, which gives fans the opportunity to savor the work of both leading ladies. Gonzalez, of course, is one of Broadway’s most beloved musical stars, as evidenced by the presence of a dozen of her In the Heights castmates at her first Sunset performance. She is also an in-demand concert artist, author of four theater-themed Fearless novels for young readers, breast cancer survivor and mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Maribelle, with her husband, artist Douglas Melini. Gonzalez chatted about her busy life and the joy of tackling Sunset Boulevard in a recent chat with Broadway.com.

Mandy Gonzalez in "Sunset Boulevard" (Photo: Andy Henderson)

Congratulations on your debut in Sunset Boulevard—and on the standing ovation in Act II after you sing “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Has that happened before?

Never, and it’s so thrilling. I’m speechless about it.

It must feel good to look out at a full house, knowing that people are excited to see you play Norma Desmond.

It feels great. Aside from Hamilton, I’ve never had a reception like this, where people are already applauding when the lights go down. This is a dream role, and to work on an Andrew Lloyd Webber score is a dream come true for me. The first show I ever saw was Phantom of the Opera in Los Angeles, and I dreamed of singing his music professionally one day.

Why did you want to take on the unusual assignment of performing one show a week?

When I was approached to do this, I met with Jamie Lloyd and thought, if I get to work with this creative team on this incredible show, my answer is yes. He’s pushing the envelope and giving theatergoers something they’ve never experienced, and I wanted to be part of that. I’m 46, and I’ve been through a lot in my life and in this business; if I didn’t have those ups and downs, I don’t think I would be able to give this kind of performance as Norma. The wonderful thing about Jamie is that he’s willing to collaborate. He always said to bring myself to the character.

What a gift, not to be expected to play the role the same as Nicole Scherzinger.

I couldn't. Nicole is fabulous, and she has her story to tell as Norma. I hope people come back and see both of us. We’re the same age, we’ve both been in this industry a long time and we’ve survived. To see that on stage with two divas is very interesting.

You’re not a diva in real life, so how much fun is it to play the ultimate diva—in a black slip, no less?

Oh, I think there’s a little bit of diva in all of us. I would say that all parts of me are coming out on that stage! I did a lot of research into this role, including reading [Sunset Boulevard film star] Gloria Swanson’s biography, and it’s interesting to see how things haven’t changed in this industry, especially when it comes to women. She was a fighter, and reading her book and Patti [LuPone’s] biography gave me a respect for how this character was created. On opening night, I went up to Betty Buckley because she and all of these women I have admired for so many years—Betty, Patti, Glenn Close, Rita Moreno—have inhabited this character in such a beautiful way.

Don’t you think opportunities have improved for actresses over 40?

Absolutely. Our block on 44th Street is a block of female empowerment. Right across the street, [Gypsy star] Audra McDonald is coming up roses. And Shoshana Bean is down the street [in Hell’s Kitchen]. In the theater, especially, there is definitely a place for us.

"You’re not forgotten, even though it can sometimes feel like you are."

–Mandy Gonzalez

You’re no stranger at taking on roles created by others, including Elphaba and Angelica Schuyler. What’s the key to feeling good about being a replacement or, in this case, an alternate?

Guest star. That’s the diva in me! [laughs]

Yes—love your “guest star” billing outside the theater!

Whether you’re creating a role or you’re a guest star or an alternate or a standby, you have to put the same amount of work into it. And if you work with a team that allows you to be creative and give your input and grow, you’re in the right place. I’ve been very lucky in those circumstances.

Your Instagram account overflows with loving comments from Donna Murphy, Eden Espinosa, Ana Villafañe, Victoria Clark, Julie Halston, Orfeh, Judy Kuhn and more. What does that support mean to you?

It means everything, and I’m there for them, too. That’s my community, my sisterhood, and we root for one another. It makes me want to cry, because when you’ve been a part of this industry for 20 years, it’s truly like Norma says—you’re not forgotten, even though it can sometimes feel like you are. It’s beautiful when people reach out and say, “I see you.”

Speaking of support, how did it feel to see Lin-Manuel Miranda and so many of your In the Heights castmates after your first performance?

It was incredible, like that moment in the show when I sing, “I’ve come home at last.” I didn’t know so many people were going to be there, I knew Lin was there and my parents and my husband and my daughter, but when I I was able to take the blood off and come downstairs, it was like This Is Your Life. There were family from all the shows I’ve done, from Aida and Lennon to In the Heights and Hamilton. I just started to cry.

You have such a lovely long-term relationship with Lin. Can you imagine doing 1,659 performances of any other show after Hamilton?

Absolutely not. That was such an interesting time in my life. Before Hamilton I had done Wicked and was doing a lot of auditioning and concert work, and I had my daughter during that time. When I came back [in Hamilton], it was to a place filled with so many memories. I knew everyone at the Richard Rodgers Theater from In the Heights. It felt like a total homecoming.

What inspired your series of Fearless novels for middle schoolers?

As a young reader, I constantly looked for stories that felt familiar to me and characters that looked like me, and I didn’t find a lot of those at the library. I decided to write the story of a young Latina who dreams of a life on Broadway and travels with her abuelita to New York for the first time. I wanted to tell that story because my grandmother, my abuela, never got to come to one of my Broadway shows, so this was my way of imagining what it would have been like to have that experience with her. I always think: If you don’t see it, create it.

Would you and your husband like to see Maribelle go into the arts?

I would love for her to do whatever makes her happy. She has so many talents, anything is possible. She is so much wiser than I ever was at that age; she has taught me so much and is one of the strongest people I know. Whatever she decides to do, she’s going to do it ferociously.

You’ve just marked the five-year anniversary of your breast cancer diagnosis. What’s been the most meaningful part of being an advocate?

So many things. I went into treatment during the pandemic, which was a very isolating and lonely experience, but I had friends online who were also going through it—and they were there for my first performance at Sunset. Early detection is so important, and I’m glad I spoke about it. Many people told me not to because it would hinder my career. I’ve had people tell me that throughout my career: “Change your last name from Gonzalez because that’s going to keep you from getting parts like Norma Desmond.” And now, hey look! Jamie Lloyd decided, “Let’s give the best person a shot.” For me to stand on that stage and say, “I’m here, I made it and you’re here too” is a wonderful celebration of life.