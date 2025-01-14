Gracie Lawrence and Emily Bergl Join Jonathan Groff in Bobby Darin Musical Just in Time

Additional Broadway casting has been announced for Just in Time, the new musical starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as "Dream Lover" crooner Bobby Darin. The show begins performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on March 28, with an official opening set for April 23.

Gracie Lawrence and Emily Bergl will play "Stupid Cupid" singer Connie Francis and Nina/Mary, respectively. Lawrence, who makes her Broadway musical debut after starring in Brighton Beach Memoirs, co-fronts the band Lawrence and stars on season three of The Sex Lives of College Girls. Bergl, last seen on Broadway in Good Night, Oscar, is best known for her TV roles on Shameless and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. They join Joe Barbara, Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Creative team members have also been announced. Just in Time will feature scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski.

Circle in the Square will be transformed into an intimate, immersive nightclub for the show, with Groff leading a cast of 16 and a live onstage big band performing Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea," "Dream Lover," "Mack the Knife" and “Splish Splash.” The show is developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Shannon Lewis.