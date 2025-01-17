Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for Sunset Boulevard, Maybe Happy Ending, Elf and More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met yesterday to confirm the eligibility status of 11 Broadway productions for the 2024-25 season. This was the second time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th Annual Tony Awards; the committee last met in November.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-25 season is April 27 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced on May 1.

The productions discussed yesterday were: Sunset Boulevard; A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical; Maybe Happy Ending; Tammy Faye; Elf; Swept Away; Death Becomes Her; Cult of Love; Eureka Day; Gypsy; and All In.

The committee made the following determinations on all requests eligible for consideration:

Tom Francis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Sunset Boulevard.

Soutra Gilmour (scenic design) and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom (video design & cinematography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Sunset Boulevard.

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for Sunset Boulevard.

James Monroe Iglehart will be considered eligible for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

The video design by Adam Koch & Steven Royal will be considered jointly eligible with their scenic design in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

Christopher Renshaw (direction) and James Monroe Iglehart & Christina Sajous (co-direction) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Direction of a Musical category for their work on A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

Rickey Tripp (choreography) and DeWitt Fleming Jr. (tap choreography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

Helen J Shen will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Maybe Happy Ending.

Dane Laffrey (scenic & additional video design) and George Reeve (video design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Maybe Happy Ending.

Katie Brayben will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Tammy Faye.

Grey Henson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Elf.

John Gallagher, Jr. will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Swept Away.

Christopher Sieber will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for his performance in Death Becomes Her.

Michelle Williams will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Death Becomes Her.

Cult of Love will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Eureka Day will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Jonathan Spector will be considered eligible as author.

Todd Rosenthal (scenic design) and David Bengali (projection design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Eureka Day.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8, broadcast on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.