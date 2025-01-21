 Skip to main content
Dead Outlaw's Full Off-Broadway Cast Returns for Broadway Run

by Darryn King • Jan 21, 2025
Trent Saunders, Andrew Durand and Eddie Cooper in "Dead Outlaw" off-Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The cast and creative team of Dead Outlaw, the folk musical about an ill-fated gunslinger, is set for Broadway. The show, which features music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony winner David Cromer, begins performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on April 12 with the official opening set for April 27.

The cast of the off-Broadway run will reprise their roles on Broadway: Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink and Max Sangerman as understudies.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction) and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill will serve as production stage manager.

Dead Outlaw is about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure and the meaning—or, utter meaninglessness—of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Off-Broadway, the show had an extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

