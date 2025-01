Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, English, opened on January 23 at Roundabout's Todd Haimes Theatre. The show stars Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat and Hadi Tabbal—all making their Broadway debuts—and follows a group of adult English learners practicing for their proficiency exam. Knud Adams directs.

Take a peek inside the English classroom with selected highlights of Joan Marcus's production images below and in the gallery.

Pooya Mosheni, Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal

Pooya Mosheni plays Roya