The Lost Boys Musical, Adapted from Cult-Classic Vampire Film, Sets Broadway Debut for Spring 2026

The Lost Boys, a new musical based on the cult-classic 1987 teenage vampire movie of the same name, will premiere at Broadway's Palace Theatre in spring 2026. The musical will feature a book by David Hornsby (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Chris Hoch.

The Lost Boys will feature a score by the L.A.-based outfit The Rescues—Kyler England, AG (Adrianne Gonzalez) and Gabriel Mann—including existing songs by the group reworked for the show. Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending) will direct.

The 1987 movie was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Dianne Wiest and Alex Winter. Casting for the Broadway production has not been revealed, but an industry presentation last year featured Caissie Levy as Lucy Emerson (the Diane Wiest role), Nathan Levy as Sam Emerson (the Corey Haim role) and Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Star.

“David Hornsby and Chris Hoch have done a remarkable job of honoring this classic film and its beloved characters, creating something new and unique for the stage that will excite the die-hard fans of the movie as well as those being introduced to this timeless story for the first time," said the producing team—James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Tony nominee Patrick Wilson—in a joint statement.

The creative team includes music supervision by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, scenic design by Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey and costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty.

The movie follows two teenage brothers who, after moving with their mother to Santa Carla, California, uncover the town’s vampire underworld. Tawdry, pulpy and sexually charged, The Lost Boys redefined vampire narratives for a younger generation.



The Broadway show is produced in special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Creative consultants Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are overseeing the project.

The Rescues recently debuted "Belong to Someone" from the show. Watch the video below.