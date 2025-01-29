 Skip to main content
Catch Up with Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and More of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 29, 2025
The company of "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" in rehearsal at Manhattan Theatre Club
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Stephen Sondheim's musical genius has inspired many a scholarly superfan to dissect every inch of his work, down to the individual strands of lyrical DNA. Bernadette Peters, the Queen Mother of Sondheim musicals, is here to tell you that Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is for both the deep divers and the casual waders. "You don't have to be a Sondheim fan and know this lyric and that lyric," she says of the musical revue. "It's total entertainment." 

The Broadway Show caught up with the cast of Old Friends, beginning its Broadway run at the Friedman Theatre on March 25. In addition to Peters, the company of all-stars features Tony Award winner Lea SalongaJasmine ForsbergKate Jennings GrantDavid HarrisBonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, Kyle SeligJacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna RidingJeremy SecombMaria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble. 

Hear how life among old friends and Broadway legends has been going so far in the video below. 

