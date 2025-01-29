Catch Up with Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga and More of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Stephen Sondheim's musical genius has inspired many a scholarly superfan to dissect every inch of his work, down to the individual strands of lyrical DNA. Bernadette Peters, the Queen Mother of Sondheim musicals, is here to tell you that Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is for both the deep divers and the casual waders. "You don't have to be a Sondheim fan and know this lyric and that lyric," she says of the musical revue. "It's total entertainment."

The Broadway Show caught up with the cast of Old Friends, beginning its Broadway run at the Friedman Theatre on March 25. In addition to Peters, the company of all-stars features Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, David Harris, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, Kyle Selig, Jacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble.

Hear how life among old friends and Broadway legends has been going so far in the video below.