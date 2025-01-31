 Skip to main content
Tessie's Turn with Gypsy's Lesli Margherita, Episode 6: To Be a Kid (or a Cow) on Broadway

Tessie's Turn
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 31, 2025
Audra McDonald

In the new revival of Gypsy, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays demure stripper Tessie Tura, who utters the immortal couplet: “You gotta get a gimmick if you wanna get applause.” Now the veteran Broadway.com vlogger is taking viewers behind the scenes of the buzzy revival at the glorious Majestic Theatre.

In the sixth episode, Lesli reveals all about the future of Tessie's Turn. Plus, she gets an insider's perspective on the Majestic Theatre restoration, drops in on the Phantom's box, hangs out with the Gypsy kids and coaxes the performers behind (inside) the Gypsy cow to tell all. And, finally, an intimate conversation with Audra McDonald.

Catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Tessie's Turn will return.

