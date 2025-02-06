Meet Kara Young, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and the Rest of the Family Bringing Purpose to Broadway

Tony Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate) is back on Broadway with his latest family drama Purpose, beginning performances at the Hayes Theater February 25 and opening March 17. Exploring legacies of Black political power through the lens of the influential Jasper family, the play marks two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad's Broadway directorial debut.

The cast of Purpose, bringing its 2024 Steppenwolf Theatre production to Broadway, features two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas and Tony Award winner Kara Young. "There's something that is here that is sort of inexplicable to try to explain," Young says about the play. "A whole, Black, beautiful family. Everyone will walk away with their own experiences and feelings and thoughts."

Hear more from Young and the rest of the ensemble in the video below.