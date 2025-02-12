Hamilton Star Trey Curtis, Oh, Mary!'s First Lady Betty Gilpin and More on The Broadway Show

The New York theater season is kicking into high gear, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is here to cover all the highlights. See what's on tap this week.

Trey Curtis recently celebrated his one-year anniversary as Hamilton's title Founding Father. See him sit down for an interview with host Fadal to talk about his road to the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway this spring as '50s and '60s crooner Bobby Darin in the biomusical Just in Time. Hear what he and the rest of the cast have to say about the show that's about to turn Circle in the Square Theatre into an immersive nightclub.

The Jonathan Larson Project is unearthing never-before-heard music from Rent composer Jonathan Larson at the Orpheum Theatre. Sample some of the songs and meet the cast of this off-Broadway event.

Betty Gilpin succeeds the great Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln in the hit comedy Oh, Mary! Hear how she's been enjoying her time in Broadway's First Family in her conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' new play Purpose, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut, begins performances February 25 at Broadway's Hayes Theater. Dive deeper into the new family drama as Jacobs-Jenkins and Rashad sit down with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens in the latest installment of Building Broadway.

The Broadway Show is spotlighting influential artists to celebrate Black History Month. This week: Hell’s Kitchen and Gypsy choreographer Camille A. Brown.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 12 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.