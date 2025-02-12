Step Into the Past with the Cast of Just in Time, Starring Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen and More

Just in Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical, is ready to swing into Circle in the Square Theatre.

Directed by Alex Timbers as an immersive nightclub experience, the cast stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the suave music legend himself, alongside Erika Henningsen as Sandra Dee, Gracie Lawrence as Connie Francis and additional Broadway veterans filling out the cast of characters in Darin's life.

"We're playing a little bit with form and style and tone to try to kind of recreate the in-the-moment, live magic that Bobby Darin had as a performer," Groff told The Broadway Show at a recent press event, where he also described the show's plans to "bring the audience into 2025" before taking them back in time to tell Darin's story.

"You're basically in a nightclub," said Lawrence, half of the sibling pop-soul duo Lawrence who makes her Broadway debut with this show. "You're seeing him in his natural habitat, the place he feels most comfortable. But there's still the theatrics of Broadway, and the way that Alex has directed this is such that it feels both really intimate and has the extravagance of a Broadway show."

Hear more from Timbers and his cast in the video below.