 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Joshua Henry, Kelli O'Hara, Joy Woods and More Join Broadway Backwards

News
by Darryn King • Feb 13, 2025
Joshua Henry, Kelli O'Hara and Joy Woods
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway Backwards, the annual one-night-only event that takes beloved show tunes and transforms them into queer anthems, has announced its first slate of special guest performers. The event will take place at the Gershwin Theatre on March 10.

Special guest performers will include Tituss Burgess (soon to be taking on the title role of Oh, Mary!), Tony Award winner Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dionne Figgins, Jordan Fisher, Ana Gasteyer, Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Gregory Jbara, Adam Lambert, Tiffany Mann, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Joy Woods. More are to be announced.

Tony nominee Jenn Colella returns to host the anticipated annual evening for the fifth year.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show, joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as music directors and Chris Gurr as associate music director. Amanda LaMotte joins as choreographer, and Adam Roberts will return as choreographer and associate director. 

The event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.

Star Files

Tituss Burgess

Len Cariou

Jenn Colella

Bradley Dean

Dionne Figgins

Jordan Fisher

Ana Gasteyer

Joshua Henry

Adam Lambert

Tiffany Mann

Kelli O'Hara

Joy Woods
View All (12)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Linedy Genao and Austin Colby Join the Party in The Great Gatsby on Broadway
  2. The 'Vertical Choreographer' Who Helped Redwood Soar on Broadway
  3. Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe to Play Title Roles in Beauty and the Beast North American Tour
Back to Top