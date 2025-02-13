Joshua Henry, Kelli O'Hara, Joy Woods and More Join Broadway Backwards

Broadway Backwards, the annual one-night-only event that takes beloved show tunes and transforms them into queer anthems, has announced its first slate of special guest performers. The event will take place at the Gershwin Theatre on March 10.

Special guest performers will include Tituss Burgess (soon to be taking on the title role of Oh, Mary!), Tony Award winner Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dionne Figgins, Jordan Fisher, Ana Gasteyer, Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Tony winner Gregory Jbara, Adam Lambert, Tiffany Mann, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Joy Woods. More are to be announced.

Tony nominee Jenn Colella returns to host the anticipated annual evening for the fifth year.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show, joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as music directors and Chris Gurr as associate music director. Amanda LaMotte joins as choreographer, and Adam Roberts will return as choreographer and associate director.

The event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.