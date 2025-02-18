 Skip to main content
Hadestown Welcomes Grammy Award Nominee Merle Dandridge and Tony Award Nominee Daniel Breaker Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 18, 2025
Merle Dandridge and Daniel Breaker
(Photos c/o DKC/O&M)

Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker and Grammy Award nominee Merle Dandridge join the cast of Hadestown at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on February 18.

Known for originating roles on Broadway in Shrek: The Musical and Passing Strange, as well as for his regular roles on Showtime’s Billions and Peacock’s Girls5eva, Breaker is taking over the role of Hermes. Known for her roles on HBO’s The Last of Us and ABC’s Station 19, and seen on Broadway in RentOnce on This IslandAidaSpamalot and more, Dandridge returns to Broadway in the role of Persephone.

The pair join Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore as Eurydice, Carlos Valdes as Orpheus and Tony nominee Tom Hewitt as Hades.

The rest of the cast features Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton and Brit West as the Fates, and Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo as the chorus of workers.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Industry is pitted against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. With music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is in its fifth year at the Walter Kerr Theatre. 

