Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer Will Reunite in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Jordan Fisher is set to play Christian in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.

The casting will reunite Fisher with his former Hadestown costar—the Eurydice to his Orpheus—Solea Pfeiffer, who plays the role of Satine in the show. Hopefully it all works out for these two this time.

Fisher takes over from John Cardoza, who plays his final performance in the role on April 13. Fisher will begin performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 15 for a limited engagement through July 20.

In addition to Hadestown, Fisher has starred in Sweeney Todd, Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton on Broadway. Most recently he starred in the Encores! production of Urinetown.

Moulin Rouge! also currently features Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Andy Karl as the Duke of Monroth, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec and Pepe Muñoz as Santiago. As previously announced, Boy George returns to the show in the role of Harold Zidler beginning March 28.

Moulin Rouge! is a theatrical remake of Baz Luhrmann’s musical film, mashing up more than 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The show is directed by Alex Timbers.