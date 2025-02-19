Enter a New Strand of the Smash Multiverse with Broadway's Robyn Hurder, Caroline Bowman and More

"I keep calling it Smash fan fiction," Krysta Rodriguez tells The Broadway Show of the Susan Stroman-helmed stage version of NBC's musical backstage drama. For fans of the original series, all your favorite characters can still be found sweating it out behind the scenes of the Marilyn Monroe biomusical Bombshell. But you'll find them a little different than you remember.

"It starts at a very neutral place," says Caroline Bowman, who plays a version of Karen Cartwright who's happily married to a guy named Charlie and is pals, not bitter rivals, with Ivy Lynn (played by Robyn Hurder). "And then things start to unravel before your eyes."

Learn more about this "multiverse version of Smash" (to quote composer Marc Shaiman) in the video below. Previews begin March 11 at the Imperial Theatre.