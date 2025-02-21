From Havana to Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club Kicks Off Tonight

Buena Vista Social Club, the musical telling the story behind the landmark Afro-Cuban jazz album of the same name, begins performances at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 21. The official opening is set for March 19.

The show features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado. Saheem Ali directs.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. A tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music, Buena Vista Social Club brings the Grammy Award-winning album to thrilling life and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

The cast includes Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Justin Cunningham (Juan de Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Carlos Gonzalez, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

The world-class Afro-Cuban band band features Marco Paguia (piano, music director), David Oquendo (guitar), Gustavo Schartz (bass), Hery Paz (woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (trombone), Jesus Ricardo (trumpet), Javier Díaz (percussion), Mauricio Herrera (percussion) and Román Diaz (percussion).



The band has creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo and music consultation by Juan de Marcos González.



The show's design team includes scenery by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans and wigs, hair & makeup by J. Jared Janas.

Buena Vista Social Club had its world premiere off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2023.