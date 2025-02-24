Heathers the Musical Sets Limited Off-Broadway Engagement This Summer

Confirming the social media tease from this past fall, Heathers the Musical will make its New York City return in a limited engagement at New World Stages from June 22 through September 28. The production will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the musical's U.K. production.

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical features music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. It originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred off-Broadway to New World Stages in 2014, starring Barrett Wilbert Weed and Ryan McCartan. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes that will be heard in New York for the first time.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers—three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather—her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

A new U.S. cast and additional creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks.