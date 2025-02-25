Drag: The Musical Sets Final Performance Date at New World Stages

Drag: The Musical, the feelgood musical about competing drag houses created by and starring Alaska Thunderf*ck, will play its final performance on April 27. At the time of closing, the production will have played 215 performances and 24 previews at New World Stages.

A London production is currently in the works.

The cast currently features Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson. Tamkia Lawrence joins the cast on March 3 as Dixie Coxworth.

The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr. and Adrian Villegas.

In Drag: The Musical, two drag houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip synching allowed.

The book, music and lyrics are by Thunderf*ck, multi-platinum producer/songwriter Tomas Costanza and songwriter Ashley Gordon. The show is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff.