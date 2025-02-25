Good Night, and Good Luck: George Clooney Is Ready to Bring Iconic Moments From Screen to Stage

Good Night, and Good Luck, George Clooney's anxiously anticipated Broadway debut, is only two weeks out from its first performance at the Winter Garden Theatre. Fans of Clooney's original film, starring David Strathairn as broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow (the role Clooney has now graduated to after playing Fred Friendly on screen), are expecting to see some of their favorite cinematic moments recreated on stage—perhaps none more than Murrow's legendary "Wires and Lights in a Box" speech.

The speech bookends the film, recreating just three minutes of Murrow's October 15, 1958 address at the Radio and Television News Directors Association convention. In reality, Murrow spent 37 minutes detailing his "abiding fear regarding what these two instruments"—radio and television—"are doing to our society, our culture and our heritage."

Barring an act of sacrilege, the "Wires and Lights in a Box" speech is bound to be a centerpiece of Clooney and Heslov's stage collaboration (with director David Cromer). So whether you're an aficionado who already knows it by heart, (like Clooney's father, anchorman Nick Clooney, who reportedly liked to recite it on top of chairs), or you're a Good Night, and Good Luck newbie who just wants to catch some live Clooney rizz, it's never the wrong time to brush up on your Murrow.

Take in Strathairn's Academy Award-nominated performance alongside the real thing. Then try to contain your excitement for the version Clooney is cooking up for Broadway.