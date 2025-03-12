Curtain Up on George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway

George Clooney and the cast of "Good Night, and Good Luck" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Good Night, and Good Luck, the screen-to-stage adaptation of George Clooney and Grant Heslov's 2005 film starring Clooney in his Broadway debut, begins its Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 12. Directed by David Cromer and adapted by Clooney and Heslov, the production officially opens April 3 and will have a limited engagement through June 8.

Joining Clooney in the cast are Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck and Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba. Rounding out the ensemble are R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, JD Taylor, Greg Stuhr, Sophia Tzougros and Imani Rousselle.

A historical drama about 1950s American television news, Good Night, and Good Luck depicts the conflict between broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy and the senator's anti-communist witch hunt. Clooney directed the film and played Murrow's co-producer Fred W. Friendly opposite David Strathairn as Murrow, Robert Downey Jr. as Joseph Wershba, Patricia Clarkson as Shirley Wershba, Frank Langella as William Paley and Jeff Daniels as Sig Mickelson. The film earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (Strathairn).

The Broadway creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect) and Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision). Casting is by David Caparelliotis.