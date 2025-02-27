Sunset Boulevard, Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Will End Its Broadway Run This Summer

Jamie Lloyd's revival of Sunset Boulevard, starring Olivier Award winner Nicole Scherzinger as faded film star Norma Desmond, will play its final performance at the St. James Theatre on July 13. The Broadway production follows its successful West End run in 2023.

The news was announced on the show's official Instagram page, which framed the final performance date as an "extension" of its Broadway run. The show began previews September 28, 2024 ahead of an October 20 opening. No final performance had previously been announced, leaving it a mystery whether the show would continue beyond Scherzinger's star turn.

Scherzinger, who earned an Olivier Award for her performance in the show's London production, is joined by several of her London castmates: Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and Olivier Award nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling. Mandy Gonzalez performs the role of Norma at select performances, with Rashidra Scott serving as the standby.

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Lloyd's production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd and Best Actor in a Musical for Francis.

