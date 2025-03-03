Brian Stokes Mitchell Joins Encores! Love Life, Replacing Nicholas Christopher

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has joined the cast of Love Life at New York City Center, returning to the role of Sam Cooper, which he played in the 2005 Broadway production. He replaces the previously announced Nicholas Christopher who is no longer able to appear due to personal conflicts. Part of the Encores! series, performances will run from March 26 through 30.

Mitchell, who is currently playing Abraham Lincoln in 3 Summers of Lincoln at La Jolla Playhouse, joins Tony nominee Kate Baldwin in the production. The ensemble is Kate Bailey, Jordan Barrow, Adam Bashian, Kerry Conte, John Harmon Cooper, Daniel Everidge, Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro, Ta’Nika Gibson, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Esther Lee, Cory Lingner, Cameron Loyal, Renni Anthony Magee, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Kristin Piro, Nathan Andrew Riley, Heath Saunders, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Nicholas Ward and Minami Yusui.

A 1948 collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner, Love Life depicts over two centuries of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages. The musical explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts, and is considered the first "concept musical."

Love Life was originally planned for the 2019-20 Encores! season, but was canceled on the afternoon of the run-through due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The production was set to star Baldwin and Mitchell. Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark directs, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter and music direction by Rob Berman.

The 2024-25 Encores! season will also include Wonderful Town (April 30–May 11).