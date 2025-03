For a full year, Jason Schmidt has been getting bruised, bloodied and rained on as Sodapop, the middle Curtis brother in the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders. On stage, fists are thrown, but backstage, it's all love. Follow Schmidt on a tour through the Jacobs Theatre where he introduces us to everyone from the supportive stage management team to the virtuosic pit musicians to the physical therapist who keeps all the Greasers and Socs in fighting shape.

Watch the full video below.