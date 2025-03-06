Kelli O'Hara, Rose Byrne, The Rocky Horror Show, Oedipus and More Feature in Roundabout's 2025-26 Broadway Season

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the shows in its 2025-26 season.

The season lineup kicks off at Studio 54 in fall 2025 with the Broadway transfer of Oedipus, starring Olivier Award winners and current nominees Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, in a version created and directed by current Olivier Award nominee Robert Icke. After his revelatory Oresteia and Hamlet at Park Avenue Armory, Icke transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present.

The legendary rock’n’roll musical The Rocky Horror Show comes to Studio 54 in spring 2026. Oh, Mary! director Sam Pinkleton directs “a new version” of the musical that has been seen by more than 35 million people around the world over 51 years and includes the show-stopping numbers “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a Touch Me, “Hot Patootie” and “Time Warp.” Casting has not been announced. Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

Also in spring 2026 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, Emmy nominee Rose Byrne and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara star in a production of Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels. Sparkling, dizzying and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s Champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere, in which two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theater’s comedy masters. Roundabout Interim Artistic Director Scott Ellis directs.

Roundabout’s off-Broadway season will feature Archduke, Rajiv Joseph’s darkly comic play about Franz Ferdinand’s assassin starring Tony Award winner Patrick Page and directed by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak; and Chinese Republicans, a capitalism satire by Alex Lin directed by Chay Yew.

The Roundabout also announced that the Todd Haimes Theatre will undergo major renovations starting in August and expected to last eight months. The project includes restoration of the theater’s historic interior, a gut renovation of the restrooms, elevator modernization and accessibility upgrades.