Othello's Supporting Cast on Sharing the Stage with Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington and More

This week, Othello began performances at the Barrymore Theatre, starring Denzel Washington as the proud general and Jake Gyllenhaal as the plotting Iago.

The Broadway Show recently spoke to Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (Cassio), Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Emilia) and Molly Osborne (Desdemona) about, among other things, sharing the stage with two acting heavyweights. “I would pay to be a stage prop in that room,” Burnap said. (The Broadway Show recently spoke with said heavyweights as well.) Director Kenny Leon also gave his thoughts on his truth-seeking thespians.

Check out the video below for more.