Odds & Ends: Sunset Boulevard's Nicole Scherzinger to Make Carnegie Hall Debut, and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Nicole Scherzinger Sets Carnegie Hall Debut for October 8

Nicole Scherzinger, Olivier Award-winning star of Broadway's Sunset Boulevard and former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, will make her Carnegie Hall debut on October 8. Scherzinger will be joined by a live band as she performs hits from the worlds of both Broadway and pop music. The concert will follow the Broadway run of Sunset Boulevard, which ends July 13. “Performing at Carnegie Hall is the realization of a lifelong dream for me," Scherzinger said in a statement. "To stand on this iconic stage is not just a milestone, but a moment of profound gratitude and artistic fulfillment.”

Vape! The Grease Parody Adds Rachel Dratch and Amy Spanger

Complete casting has been announced for Vape! The Grease Parody, a one-night-only benefit concert set for March 11 at The Town Hall. The show recently added Rachel Dratch as Teen Angel and Amy Spanger as Marty, joining Tony nominee Kerry Butler as Sandy, James Carpinello as Danny, Ann Harada as Jan, Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman as Rizzo, Aisha Jackson as Frenchie, Joel Perez as Kenickie and Jelani Remy as Sonny. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky, Vape! The Grease Parody is a new musical by Catie Hogan and Sketchworks Comedy, with lyrics and additional book material by Billy Recce and Danny Salles. Jack Plotnick directs.

Playwrights Horizons Presents the World Premiere of Ryan J. Haddad's Hold Me in the Water

Hold Me in the Water, written and performed by Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Danny Sharon, will have its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, running from April 10 through May 4. The show is described as follows: "Ryan finds himself ready for the romance of his dreams—with someone he’s only just met. As their connection grows, he learns that new heights of joy can bring deep insecurities to the surface. Is the newness and rareness of this connection a result of his romantic inexperience as a disabled man, or is there something else that’s kept Ryan from such a sweeping, cinematic love?"

Norm Lewis to Star in Rare Revival of Ceremonies in Dark Old Men

Norm Lewis with lead an off-Broadway revival of Lonnie Elder III’s Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, the play's first New York City production in nearly 40 years. The show, which also features Jeremiah Packer, Calvin M. Thompson and Bryce Michael Wood, will run for six weeks beginning April 11 at Theatre at St. Clements. Set in New York in the 1950s, the story follows Russell Parker, a ne'er-do-well barber and the widowed father of three adult children, who spends his days playing checkers and reminiscing about his life in vaudeville as an old-style song and dance man. Clinton Turner Davis directs.

Mischief Presents Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

Mischief, the theater company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, will bring back the chaos and humour of the Cornley Amateur Drama Society in a new holiday-season show, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. Written by original members of the Mischief team—Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields—the show will run run at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue in the West End for seven weeks from December 6 through January 25, 2026. The show will also tour the U.K. both prior to and following the West End run.