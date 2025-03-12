Odds & Ends: Dorian Gray Star Sarah Snook and Glengarry's Kieran Culkin Have a Succession Reunion on Broadway and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

A Succession reunion on Broadway

On Tuesday, former onscreen siblings Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook—both beginning performances on Broadway this week—reunited after a performance of The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Music Box Theatre. It was Snook's first night of performances in the play, her Broadway debut; Culkin began performances in Glengarry Glen Ross the previous night. "I love you so much," Culkin told his Succession co-star Snook in the interaction, which was shared on TikTok.

Lea Michele Will Sing Through Her Career on Tour

Lea Michele, last seen on Broadway as Funny Girl's Fanny Brice, will head out on an eight-date North American tour, kicking off May 5 in Durham, North Carolina and concluding on June 28 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. "On this tour, fans can look forward to an evening that is both intimate and nostalgic, filled with some of my personal favorite songs that I've had the privilege of performing throughout my career," Michele told People. "I'll be performing songs from Funny Girl, Glee, as well as tracks from my albums, while sharing stories that connect these songs to my life and to the audience. And, of course, there will be a few delightful surprises along the way."

Drag: The Musical Welcomes Two New Young Stars

Beau Coddou and Dylan Patterson will join the cast of Drag: The Musical at New World Stages, alternating the role of 10-year old Brendan Hutchinson starting March 17. The musical has a book and music by current star Alaska Thunderf*ck, multi-platinum producer/songwriter Tomas Costanza and songwriter Ashley Gordon. The cast also features Nick Adams, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Eddie Korbich, Jan Sport, Jujubee, Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London, Nick Laughlin and Adam Pascal. Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, Drag plays its final off-Broadway performance on April 27.

Macbeth-Inspired Pop Musical, Weird Sets World Premiere

Weird, a pop-musical reimagining of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, will make its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal in the U.K. next year. Written by Nick Butcher, Kerri Watt and Fraser Watt, Weird will combine witchcraft, mischief and mayhem, with a soundtrack of newly created pop anthems, telling the dramatic tale of the Scottish king through the eyes of three witches. Performances will run from January 28-31, 2026.

Broadway Backwards Raises Over $1 Million

Broadway Backwards, the one-night-only benefit event held on March 10 at the Gershwin Theatre, raised a record-breaking $1,111,788 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. Hosted by Jenn Colella, the show featured a cast of 82 performers and a 13-piece orchestra in the event’s 19th edition.