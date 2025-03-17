Hadestown's Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Announce Engagement

Tony nominee Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Hadestown’s original Eurydice and Orpheus, are engaged. They made the announcement at a show at The Green Room 42 on March 14.

Carney wrote, in between an inundation of emojis, in a post on Instagram on March 16, “She said YES!!!!!!!! Eva, every day since meeting you has been the best day of my life … So honored, and excited, and over the MOON to be on this journey with you!!!”

In her own emoji-filled Instagram post, Noblezada wrote, “I am texting this caption as a friggin Fiancé!!!!! To my betrothed, @reevecarney you are perfect and this past weekend in London was perfect!!!! I am so thankful our family was there because of you!! To the grave and beyond my love!!!!!”

Noblezada and Carney originated the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown in London in 2018, reprising the performances on Broadway. In recent weeks, they reprised the roles in the West End with fellow original Broadway cast members Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone and Tony nominee Patrick Page with the performance captured on film.

Noblezada made her Broadway debut with a Tony-nominated performance in Miss Saigon, earning her second nomination for Hadestown. She recently departed The Great Gatsby, in which she played Daisy, and will be stepping into the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret on March 31. Singer-songwriter Carney made his Broadway debut in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He played Dorian Gray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful and Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.