 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hadestown's Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Announce Engagement

Broadway Buzz
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 17, 2025
Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney
(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

Tony nominee Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Hadestown’s original Eurydice and Orpheus, are engaged. They made the announcement at a show at The Green Room 42 on March 14.

Carney wrote, in between an inundation of emojis, in a post on Instagram on March 16, “She said YES!!!!!!!! Eva, every day since meeting you has been the best day of my life … So honored, and excited, and over the MOON to be on this journey with you!!!”

In her own emoji-filled Instagram post, Noblezada wrote, “I am texting this caption as a friggin Fiancé!!!!! To my betrothed, @reevecarney you are perfect and this past weekend in London was perfect!!!! I am so thankful our family was there because of you!! To the grave and beyond my love!!!!!”

Noblezada and Carney originated the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown in London in 2018, reprising the performances on Broadway. In recent weeks, they reprised the roles in the West End with fellow original Broadway cast members Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone and Tony nominee Patrick Page with the performance captured on film.

Noblezada made her Broadway debut with a Tony-nominated performance in Miss Saigon, earning her second nomination for Hadestown. She recently departed The Great Gatsby, in which she played Daisy, and will be stepping into the role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret on March 31. Singer-songwriter Carney made his Broadway debut in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He played Dorian Gray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful and Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again.

Related Shows

Hadestown

from $68.36

Star Files

Reeve Carney

Eva Noblezada

Articles Trending Now

  1. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Broadway Mamma Mia! Tickets Are Now on Sale
  2. Spring Preview 2025: There Are 18 Shows Headed to Broadway—Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Music for Robots: Being a Firefly on the Wall In the Studio with the Maybe Happy Ending Band
Back to Top