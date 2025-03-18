Odds & Ends: Just in Time Delays First Broadway Preview, Brian d'Arcy James Joins Maya Hawke in Eurydice and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Just in Time, Starring Jonathan Groff, Delays First Broadway Preview

Just in Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical starring Tony winner Jonathan Groff, has delayed its first preview by three days, now beginning performances March 31 instead of March 28. "Transforming Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate nightclub is taking longer than anticipated," said press representatives, "and the producers want to provide audiences with the best Broadway experience possible when attending." The show is developed and directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver. In addition to Groff, the cast features Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa and Khori Michelle Petinaud.

Brian d'Arcy James to Star Opposite Maya Hawke in Eurydice Off-Broadway

Five-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James joins Maya Hawke in the upcoming off-Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, directed by Les Waters. James plays Eurydice's father, whom she re-encounters after his attempts to send her letters across dimensions. The cast will also feature Caleb Eberhardt, Ryder Smith, Maria Elena Ramirez, David Ryan Smith and Jon Norman Schneider. The play begins performances at Signature Theatre's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre on May 13, running through June 22.

Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora, Original Stars of Oh, Mary!, to Announce OCC Award Nominations

Oh, Mary!'s original First Couple, Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora, will host the announcement of the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations on April 25 at 11AM at the Museum of Broadway. Both hosts were nominees last season for their roles in the off-Broadway production of Oh, Mary!, with Escola taking home two 2024 OCC Awards for Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play and the John Gassner Award for New American Play. The winners of the 75th Anniversary Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on May 12, followed by an awards ceremony held on May 22.



John Tartaglia Wins at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards

John Tartaglia, best known on Broadway as the original Tony-nominated Princeton of Avenue Q, won an Emmy for Best Children's or Family Viewing Series on March 15 as part of the team behind the musical puppet TV series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. "Last night a dream came true of winning an Emmy for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," Tartaglia wrote on Instagram. "I have never been more proud to be a part of something in my life. I’ve also never been more tongue tied giving my speech!"

Jodie Comer to Reprise Olivier and Tony Award-Winning Performance in Prima Facie for U.K. Tour

Jodie Comer will return to her Olivier and Tony Award-winning role in Suzie Miller's solo play Prima Facie, touring the U.K. and Ireland beginning in January 2026. The show will open at Richmond Theatre, Richmond Upon Thames on January 23, 2026, going on to play eight more venues across Dublin, Edinburgh, Cardiff, York, Bath, Canterbury, Birmingham and Liverpool. "I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to get the team back together and take the production to theatres around the country, including my hometown of Liverpool," said Comer in a statement. "On a personal note, I can’t think of a better finale to what has been such an incredible and deeply rewarding chapter in my life.”