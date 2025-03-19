Glengarry Glen Ross, Starring Oscar Winner Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr, Extends Again on Broadway

The Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr has extended its Broadway run for a second time by another two weeks. The drama, directed by Patrick Marber, will begin performances at the Palace Theatre on March 10, officially open on March 31 and run through June 18.

This week has seen speculation that the current cast, which also includes Michael McKean, Donald Webber Jr., Howard W. Overshown and John Pirruccello, will be taken over by an all-female cast.

Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four real estate salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job—a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.