Just in Time, Starring Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin, Splish-Splashes Onto Broadway Tonight

The new Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the '50s and '60s singer-songwriter, begins performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on March 31, with an official opening set for April 26. The opening celebration will take place on April 23.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 onstage actors and a live onstage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

In addition to Groff, the cast also includes Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Groff recently spoke to The Broadway Show—in Darin's old Brill Building office—about the role and his obsession with Darin.

Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The creative team includes scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski. The show began its life at the 92nd Street Y in 2018 as The Bobby Darin Story, written by Chapin.