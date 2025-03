Buena Vista Social Club, bringing the internationally acclaimed 1997 album to life on stage, opened at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on March 19. Cast, creatives and phenomenally dressed special guests walked the red carpet to celebrate the arrival of Cuban music and culture in New York City's Theatre District.

Take a look at highlights and a full gallery below.

Isa Antonetti is dressed for the occasion, celebrating her Broadway debut as Young Omara

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

A Buena Vista Social Club creative team family photo: book writer Marco Ramirez, music director Marco Paguia, director Saheem Ali and co-choreographers (and spouses) Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Renesito Avich, Buena Vista Social Club's showman on the tres, celebrates opening night with his wife Stefanie Gonzalo and baby Avich (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Buena Vista Social Club producer Luis Miranda walks the red carpet with his Tony-winning son Lin-Manuel Miranda, Miranda's In the Heights book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and Grammy-winning musician Rubén Blades (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Justin Cunningham plays Juan de Marcos, the man behind the making of the 1997 Buena Vista Social Club album (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

We love the look Ariana DeBose is throwing down on the Broadway red carpet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)