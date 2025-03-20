 Skip to main content
The Cast of Purpose Talks on Opening Night: 'This Is the Best-Case Scenario for What Theater Can Be'

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 20, 2025
Alana Arenas, Kara Young, Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill in "Purpose" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Purposea new family drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins with more laughs than a drawing-room comedy, opened on March 17 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. The ensemble play is directed by Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut. "I am working with an ensemble of masters," she said to The Broadway Show on opening night. "And I am so grateful that they listen to anything I have to say!"

Hear more from Jacobs-Jenkins and his cast—featuring Harry LennixLaTanya Richardson JacksonJon Michael HillGlenn DavisAlana Arenas and Kara Young—in the video below.

