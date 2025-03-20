The Cast of Purpose Talks on Opening Night: 'This Is the Best-Case Scenario for What Theater Can Be'

Purpose, a new family drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins with more laughs than a drawing-room comedy, opened on March 17 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. The ensemble play is directed by Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut. "I am working with an ensemble of masters," she said to The Broadway Show on opening night. "And I am so grateful that they listen to anything I have to say!"

Hear more from Jacobs-Jenkins and his cast—featuring Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas and Kara Young—in the video below.