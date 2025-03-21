Death Becomes Her, Starring Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Sets Release Date for Cast Album

Death Becomes Her will release its original Broadway cast album on April 17. The CD and 2-LP vinyl will also be available for preorder on that date. The show stars Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber and former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams. Christopher Gatelli directed and choreographed the the campy horror musical comedy, which features a book by Marco Pennette and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. The production plays at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

As previously reported, four tracks are already available to stream: “If You Want Perfection” featuring Williams and company; “For the Gaze,” featuring Hilty and company; “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Hilty, Simard and Sieber; and “Alive Forever” featuring Hilty and Simard.



The album was produced by three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, Grammy winner Scott M. Riesett and Death Becomes Her composer-lyricists Noel Carey and Julia Mattison. Grammy winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell served as associate producer. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano and designed by Derek Bishop and will be released through Concord Theatricals.

The show's music supervision is by Campbell, with orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance and music arrangements by Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Campbell, Julia Mattison and Carey and music coordination by Kristy Norter.

In addition to Hilty, Simard, Sieber and Williams, the cast features Taurean Everett and Josh Lamon as well as Marija Abney, Nick Alvino, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kristine Covillo, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck.