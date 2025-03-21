 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Jonathan Larson Project Will Play Its Final Performance on March 30

News
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 21, 2025
Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Jason Tam in "The Jonathan Larson Project" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Jonathan Larson Project, a revue of the late Rent composer's unpublished work, will play its final off-Broadway performance at the Orpheum Theatre on March 30. The show began previews on February 14, opening March 10 at the East Village venue. It will have played 27 previews and 24 regular performances by closing.

The five-person cast features Adam Chanler-BeratTaylor Iman JonesLauren MarcusAndy Mientus and Jason Tam singing selections from Larson's unearthed songbook, including cut songs from Rent and tick, tick… BOOM! Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the show is directed by John Simpkins with an eye toward crafting a piece that "both honors and enhances Larson’s legacy and also reflects a contemporary perspective on the material that can be in dialogue with our modern lives.”

Jonathan Larson passed away unexpectedly at 35, hours before the first performance of Rent, for which he would be posthumously awarded two Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize. The Jonathan Larson Project features music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and co-arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, choreography by Byron Easley and music direction by Cynthia Meng.

Click here to see the cast perform the showstopping ballad "Love Heals." 

Related Shows

The Jonathan Larson Project

from $76.80

Star Files

Adam Chanler-Berat

Taylor Iman Jones

Lauren Marcus

Andy Mientus

Jason Tam
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren on How Their Paths Intersected for the Broadway Premiere of The Last Five Years
  2. Step Into the Heart of Cuba with Buena Vista Social Club's Opening-Night Portraits
  3. Jonathan Groff on Channeling Bobby Darin for Just in Time and Having a 'Real, Primal Need to Perform'
Back to Top