The Jonathan Larson Project Will Play Its Final Performance on March 30

The Jonathan Larson Project, a revue of the late Rent composer's unpublished work, will play its final off-Broadway performance at the Orpheum Theatre on March 30. The show began previews on February 14, opening March 10 at the East Village venue. It will have played 27 previews and 24 regular performances by closing.

The five-person cast features Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus and Jason Tam singing selections from Larson's unearthed songbook, including cut songs from Rent and tick, tick… BOOM! Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the show is directed by John Simpkins with an eye toward crafting a piece that "both honors and enhances Larson’s legacy and also reflects a contemporary perspective on the material that can be in dialogue with our modern lives.”

Jonathan Larson passed away unexpectedly at 35, hours before the first performance of Rent, for which he would be posthumously awarded two Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize. The Jonathan Larson Project features music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and co-arrangements by Charlie Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum, choreography by Byron Easley and music direction by Cynthia Meng.

