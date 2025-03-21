 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Stars of Broadway's Operation Mincemeat Are Anything But Clandestine on the Opening-Night Red Carpet

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 21, 2025
Zoë Roberts, Claire-Marie Hall, Jak Malone, Natasha Hodgson and David Cumming
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Operation Mincemeatthe Olivier Award-winning production that cheekily musicalizes a WWII deception operation, celebrated its Broadway opening at the John Golden Theatre on March 20. The show's five-person ensemble—David CummingNatasha HodgsonZoë RobertsClaire-Marie Hall and Jak Malone—got dressed in their espionage best for the occasion. And Malone even brought his faithful guard dog. 

Check out highlights from the red carpet and a fully gallery below. 

Operation Mincemeat's Olivier Award winner Jak Malone couldn't leave his pup Dracula home on opening night (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Robert Hastie directs the musical that some once thought was "too British" for Broadway
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Descendants of the real-life Operation Mincemeat characters join in the Broadway revelry
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

from $65.10

Star Files

David Cumming

Claire-Marie Hall

Natasha Hodgson

Jak Malone

Zoë Roberts
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren on How Their Paths Intersected for the Broadway Premiere of The Last Five Years
  2. Step Into the Heart of Cuba with Buena Vista Social Club's Opening-Night Portraits
  3. Jonathan Groff on Channeling Bobby Darin for Just in Time and Having a 'Real, Primal Need to Perform'
Back to Top