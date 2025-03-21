The Stars of Broadway's Operation Mincemeat Are Anything But Clandestine on the Opening-Night Red Carpet

Operation Mincemeat, the Olivier Award-winning production that cheekily musicalizes a WWII deception operation, celebrated its Broadway opening at the John Golden Theatre on March 20. The show's five-person ensemble—David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts, Claire-Marie Hall and Jak Malone—got dressed in their espionage best for the occasion. And Malone even brought his faithful guard dog.

Check out highlights from the red carpet and a fully gallery below.

Operation Mincemeat's Olivier Award winner Jak Malone couldn't leave his pup Dracula home on opening night (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Robert Hastie directs the musical that some once thought was "too British" for Broadway

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)