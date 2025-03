Kenny Leon's revival of Othello, set in 2028 and led by the starry pairing of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as the title general and traitorous Iago, opened on March 23 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Catch a glimpse of Leon's modernized producion in the photos below, also featuring Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as Cassio, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Emilia, Julee Cerda as Bianca, Anthony Michael Lopez as Roderigo and the rest of the Broadway cast.

Molly Osborne and Denzel Washington as Desdemona and Othello (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Julee Cerda and Andrew Burnap in a scene as Bianca and Cassio (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)