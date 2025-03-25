Hear From the Stars on Opening Night of Operation Mincemeat: 'A Small Group of People Can Do Something Amazing'

Operation Mincemeat, with its pocket-sized ensemble, opened their scrappy British musical at the John Golden Theatre on March 20 on the heels of an Olivier Award-winning run in London's West End. Based on the real-life MI5 deception operation that turned the tide of World War II, the musical is written by cast members David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, along with Felix Hagan (who completes the SpitLip company). Rounding out the quintet of shapeshifters are Claire-Marie Hall and Olivier Award winner Jak Malone, all reprising their performances from the West End and all making their Broadway debuts.

"The show is only five of us," said Hodgson on opening night, finding common ground with the handful of intelligence agents who were handed an impossible, and in some ways, very silly task. "The drumbeat throughout was, 'A small group of people can do something amazing.'"

