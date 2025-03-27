Ella Beatty, Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber to Lead Off-Broadway Premieres at Audible's Minetta Lane

Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman will star in the New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, performed off-Broadway in repertory with Jen Silverman’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Creditors starring Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff and Justice Smith.

Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes will play Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre April 28 through June 18; Creditors will play May 10 through June 18. Ian Rickson directs.

The plays are a co-production between Audible and Together, a new theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman. “The Minetta Lane is a gem of a theater with a rich history, and over the past seven years, Audible has re-established it as a crucial center for top-tier productions, and a shining example of off-Broadway excellence.” Friedman and Jackman said in a statement. “Adding to that their innovative model of producing work on stage and in audio, it was clear to us and director Ian Rickson that launching our first Together venture with Audible was a perfect match.”

Audible Theater and Together will also present a variety of accompanying events at the Minetta Lane, including script-in-hand readings, post-show panel discussions and creative workshops.