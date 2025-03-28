 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Bobby Darin Musical Just in Time Reschedules Broadway Opening

News
by Darryn King • Mar 28, 2025
Jonathan Groff with Valeria Yamin, Christine Cornish and Julia Grondin
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Just in Timethe Bobby Darin biomusical starring Tony winner Jonathan Groff, has postponed its opening night. The show will now officially open on April 26, having previously been scheduled to open on April 23. The show's opening celebration will still take place on April 23.

Additionally, one performance has been added for April 24.

The delay follows the postponement of the show's first preview by three days, with press representatives stating that the transformation of the Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate nightclub "is taking longer than anticipated."

The show is developed and directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver. In addition to Groff, the cast features Erika HenningsenGracie LawrenceEmily BerglJoe BarbaraMichele PawkLance RobertsCaesar Samayoa and Khori Michelle Petinaud.

Related Shows

Just In Time

from $144.00

Star Files

Joe Barbara

Emily Bergl

Jonathan Groff

Erika Henningsen

Gracie Lawrence

Michele Pawk

Khori Michelle Petinaud

Lance Roberts

Caesar Samayoa
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Corner Office to Red Carpet: Meet Six Women Keeping Broadway Bright
  2. Ella Beatty, Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber to Lead Off-Broadway Premieres at Audible's Minetta Lane
  3. Stranger Things: The First Shadow Turns Broadway Upside Down Tonight
Back to Top