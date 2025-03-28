Bobby Darin Musical Just in Time Reschedules Broadway Opening

Just in Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical starring Tony winner Jonathan Groff, has postponed its opening night. The show will now officially open on April 26, having previously been scheduled to open on April 23. The show's opening celebration will still take place on April 23.

Additionally, one performance has been added for April 24.

The delay follows the postponement of the show's first preview by three days, with press representatives stating that the transformation of the Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate nightclub "is taking longer than anticipated."

The show is developed and directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver. In addition to Groff, the cast features Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa and Khori Michelle Petinaud.