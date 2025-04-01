Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy Join Broadway’s Hadestown as Orpheus And Eurydice

Spring may be in full bloom, but two new stars are heading way down underground. Broadway’s Hadestown is welcoming Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy in the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively. The will begin performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on May 6. They succeed Carlos Valdes and Hailey Kilgore, who will take their final bows on May 4.

Bourzgui starred as Tommy in the recent Broadway revival of The Who's Tommy, a role which won him a 2024 Theatre World Award and a Jeff Award as well as Outer Critcs and Drama League nominations. He has appeared off-Broadway in We Live in Cairo and in national tours of Company and The Band’s Visit. Molloy starred in the Netflix feature He’s All That and has appeared in a series regular in Hot Pink, The Bold Type and Halfworlds. She starred in the national tour of Miss Saigon. Prior to that, she won Thailand’s Got Talentand became a finalist on ABC’s Rising Star. More recently, she voiced Moana in Disney’s Thai-language adaptation of the film.

Now in its sixth year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the Tony-winning musical features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin. The musical reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through a modern folk and jazz score.

The current Broadway cast includes Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone and Tom Hewitt as Hades. The company also features Marla Louissant, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates and an ensemble that includes Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. Swings include Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai and Tanner Ray Wilson.