Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada are the latest Emcee-Sally Bowles pair to settle into the Kit Kat Club on Broadway. They began performances in Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre on March 31—Noblezada fresh off a Broadway run in The Great Gatsby and a return to Hadestown in London; Peck going maskless for the first time in his artistic career.

Hear what both have to say about jumping into the Kander and Ebb classic and hoping to do it justice.